Arizona linebacker Justin Flowe was included on the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list for the upcoming season.
Flowe, who transferred from Oregon before the spring, is one of eight Pac-12 players mentioned on the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list.
Named after Pac-12 Hall of Famer and former NFL star Ronnie Lott, the national accolade is given to college football's top defensive player for performance and character. Last season, former UA defensive tackle and current USC Trojan Kyon Barrs was on the preseason Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.
The 6-2, 225-pound Flowe, an Upland, California native and former five-star recruit, left Oregon after an injury-riddled three seasons with the Ducks. Flowe is expected to start at "Mike" linebacker alongside "Will" linebacker Jacob Manu is Johnny Nansen's 4-2-5 base defense.
After the Wildcats' spring game in April, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said “Justin Flowe and company brought a ton of passion and energy to the practice field that is contagious, and that will take us to where we want to go.”
