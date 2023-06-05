Arizona linebacker Justin Flowe was included on the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list for the upcoming season.

Flowe, who transferred from Oregon before the spring, is one of eight Pac-12 players mentioned on the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list.

Named after Pac-12 Hall of Famer and former NFL star Ronnie Lott, the national accolade is given to college football's top defensive player for performance and character. Last season, former UA defensive tackle and current USC Trojan Kyon Barrs was on the preseason Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.

The 6-2, 225-pound Flowe, an Upland, California native and former five-star recruit, left Oregon after an injury-riddled three seasons with the Ducks. Flowe is expected to start at "Mike" linebacker alongside "Will" linebacker Jacob Manu is Johnny Nansen's 4-2-5 base defense.