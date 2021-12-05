 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats linebacker Rourke Freeburg enters transfer portal

Utah wide receiver Britain Covey (18) falls on his own muffed punt as Arizona linebacker Rourke Freeburg (47) closes in at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Another Arizona Wildcat has entered the NCAA transfer portal. 

This time, outside linebacker Rourke Freeburg, who confirmed with the Star about his departure Sunday evening. 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound Freeburg will become a graduate transfer and have one year of eligibility remaining. The Scottsdale native and Desert Mountain High School product joined the Wildcats as a walk-on before receiving a full-ride scholarship during the 2020 season, when he started all five games of Arizona's winless, pandemic-affected season. 

Freeburg evolved into a "Viper" linebacker under defensive coordinator Don Brown, but played behind starter Christian Young. 

Freeburg finishes his Arizona career with 26 tackles and 3.5 stops for loss. 

Other Wildcats that have entered the transfer portal following Arizona's 1-11 season are cornerback Malik Hausman and wide receiver Jaden Mitchell. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

