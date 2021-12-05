Arizona Wildcats linebacker Rourke Freeburg enters transfer portal

Another Arizona Wildcat has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

This time, outside linebacker Rourke Freeburg, who confirmed with the Star about his departure Sunday evening.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound Freeburg will become a graduate transfer and have one year of eligibility remaining. The Scottsdale native and Desert Mountain High School product joined the Wildcats as a walk-on before receiving a full-ride scholarship during the 2020 season, when he started all five games of Arizona's winless, pandemic-affected season.

Freeburg evolved into a "Viper" linebacker under defensive coordinator Don Brown, but played behind starter Christian Young.

Freeburg finishes his Arizona career with 26 tackles and 3.5 stops for loss.

Other Wildcats that have entered the transfer portal following Arizona's 1-11 season are cornerback Malik Hausman and wide receiver Jaden Mitchell.

