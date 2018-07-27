NEW Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo Sumlin UA

The Arizona Wildcats are among five other schools to land 2019 safety Bertrand Carrell. The three-star prospect announced his final six programs on Twitter Friday afternoon, which also includes Florida, Memphis, Missouri, LSU and Tulane. 

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Carrell is listed as the No. 71 safety, per 247Sports' national composite, and is a two-way player at Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

Carrell told 247Sports in June that LSU stands as the current favorite to land him. 

Check out Carrell's highlights here:

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.