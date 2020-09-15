Arizona Wildcats long snapper Seth MacKellar earns full-ride scholarship

In a team meeting on Tuesday, Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin surprised walk-on long snapper Seth MacKellar with a full-ride scholarship.
The 5-foot-11-inch, 204-pound MacKellar, a San Juan Capistrano, California native, was the UA's primary long snapper on field goals, punts and extra points in 2019. The sophomore appeared in 11 games last season and recorded one tackle against UCLA.
We know we're on Zoom and all... but you could have shown a little more excitement Seth... #64 is officially on scholeeee! 🙌🅰️ #BearDown | #BuildingTheA pic.twitter.com/zBwxxImoyn— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 16, 2020
After four years at J Serra Catholic High School, MacKellar was named an Under Armour All-American for long snapping.
