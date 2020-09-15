 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats long snapper Seth MacKellar earns full-ride scholarship

Arizona Wildcats long snapper Seth MacKellar was all smiles after Kevin Sumlin surprised him with a full-ride scholarship in a team meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. 

In a team meeting on Tuesday, Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin surprised walk-on long snapper Seth MacKellar with a full-ride scholarship.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 204-pound MacKellar, a San Juan Capistrano, California native, was the UA's primary long snapper on field goals, punts and extra points in 2019. The sophomore appeared in 11 games last season and recorded one tackle against UCLA. 

After four years at J Serra Catholic High School, MacKellar was named an Under Armour All-American for long snapping. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

