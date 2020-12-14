Arizona Wildcats lose another commitment as CB Antonio Brooks reopens recruitment

Arizona has lost its fourth verbal commitment since the firing of Kevin Sumlin.
Junior-college cornerback Antonio Brooks announced Monday that he’s reopening his recruitment. The product of Kilgore (Texas) College revealed the news on Twitter.
“After a long conversation with my family and coaches, I have decided to reopen my recruiting process due to the coaching change at Arizona,” wrote Brooks, a three-star prospect. “I want to thank all of the University of Arizona coaching staff and (express) well wishes to Coach Sumlin for his future endeavors.”
Brooks said he will wait until the February signing period, which starts Feb. 3, 2021, to sign with a school. The early signing period begins Wednesday. He also holds offers from Baylor, Houston and Louisiana-Lafayette.
December 14, 2020
The UA parted ways with Sumlin on Saturday, less than 24 hours after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State. It was the Wildcats’ school-record 12th consecutive defeat.
Arizona finished the shortened 2020 season with an 0-5 record. The UA’s final game was supposed to take place Saturday at Cal, but neither team had enough scholarship players to compete.
Over the weekend, New Orleans prospects Montrell Johnson and Tyrese Johnson (no relation) announced they were reopening their recruitment. Arizona has 18 commitments as of this writing. A handful of players have said they will sign with the UA on Wednesday. It remains to be seen how many.
Receiver Kyion Grayes, a 2022 prospect from Chandler, also has decommitted.
Athletic Director Dave Heeke already has begun the process of finding a new coach. Ideally, the Wildcats will have their new leader in place before Christmas.
