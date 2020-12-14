Arizona Wildcats lose another commitment as CB Antonio Brooks reopens recruitment

Arizona has lost its fourth verbal commitment since the firing of Kevin Sumlin.

Junior-college cornerback Antonio Brooks announced Monday that he’s reopening his recruitment. The product of Kilgore (Texas) College revealed the news on Twitter.

“After a long conversation with my family and coaches, I have decided to reopen my recruiting process due to the coaching change at Arizona,” wrote Brooks, a three-star prospect. “I want to thank all of the University of Arizona coaching staff and (express) well wishes to Coach Sumlin for his future endeavors.”

Brooks said he will wait until the February signing period, which starts Feb. 3, 2021, to sign with a school. The early signing period begins Wednesday. He also holds offers from Baylor, Houston and Louisiana-Lafayette.

The UA parted ways with Sumlin on Saturday, less than 24 hours after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State. It was the Wildcats’ school-record 12th consecutive defeat.