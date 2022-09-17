Arizona Wildcats making lineup changes on defense for North Dakota State game

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ home game against North Dakota State on Saturday at Arizona Stadium (8 p.m., FS1):

* Cornerback Treydan Stukes is on track to make his first start of the season. Stukes worked with the first team during wamups. He missed the opener against San Diego State and played limited snaps against Mississippi State because of a leg injury. Stukes had an interception vs. the Bulldogs.

* It appears that freshman linebacker Jacob Manu will make his first career start. Manu lined up with the first-team defense at weak-side linebacker alongside Jerry Roberts. Manu would displace Kolbe Cage if Arizona sticks with its usual 4-2-5.

* Cage wasn’t with the second team during warmups. The two linebackers were Ammon Allen and Malik Reed. Reed has yet to play this season.

* Defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea, who missed most of the MSU game because of a lower-leg injury, participated in warmups. Expect Savea to be a key part of the rotation up front against an NDSU team that runs the ball about two-thirds of the time.

* DJ Warnell Jr., who came to Arizona as a safety, warmed up with the linebackers.

* NDSU fans have occupied much of the west side of the stadium

* The Wildcats are wearing blue shirts, white pants and white helmets. The Bison are wearing white shirts, gold pants and gold helmets.