Observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against Washington on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium (8 p.m., FS1):
* Arizona is down two running backs. Gary Brightwell and Bam Smith are not in uniform. Kevin Sumlin said after last week’s game at Colorado that Smith had gotten “nicked up.” Sumlin did not mention Brightwell being injured this past week, but he hasn’t had a heavy workload since the Texas Tech game. Smith was spotted sitting on the bench during warmups.
* Fortunately for the Wildcats, running back is their deepest position. J.J. Taylor, who played sparingly at Colorado, is expected to start. He’ll be backed up by Nathan Tilford and Michael Wiley.
* Paiton Fears lined up at left guard with the first-team offensive line. Fears started the past two games at right tackle and has been alternating at that spot all season.
* Usual starting right guard Robert Congel is dressed but did not participate in 11-on-11 work. He came up limping a time or two at Colorado.
* Safety Troy Young also appears to be out. He didn't play against Colorado either. The second-team safeties are Chacho Ulloa, Xavier Bell and Jarrius Wallace.
* Washington media reported that veteran center Nick Harris is out. Redshirt freshman Matteo Mele, who attended Salpointe Catholic High School, is expected to start.
