Arizona Wildcats need another strong finish in recruiting; landing these 6 targets would help

Entering last year’s early signing period, Arizona didn’t have verbal commitments from two players who ended up being two of their top-rated signees.

It wasn’t until the first day within the 72-hour window that receiver Boobie Curry and cornerback Bobby Wolfe became Wildcats. They were known to be UA targets. But those were battles Kevin Sumlin and his staff stealthily won at the 11th hour.

The big question entering this year’s early signing period, which begins Wednesday, is this: Can Arizona again close with a flourish?

As of Tuesday night, the UA still had plenty of work to do. Arizona had 14 known commitments, 11 below the allowable limit, and a handful of those prospects already have declared they will wait until February to sign.

Arizona is striving to take full advantage of the early signing period. As such, Sumlin will hold a news conference Friday afternoon instead of Wednesday. He and his staff will continue to try to add players as long as the window is open.