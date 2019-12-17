Arizona Wildcats need another strong finish in recruiting; landing these 6 targets would help

Entering last year’s early signing period, Arizona didn’t have verbal commitments from two players who ended up being two of their top-rated signees.
It wasn’t until the first day within the 72-hour window that receiver Boobie Curry and cornerback Bobby Wolfe became Wildcats. They were known to be UA targets. But those were battles Kevin Sumlin and his staff stealthily won at the 11th hour.
The big question entering this year’s early signing period, which begins Wednesday, is this: Can Arizona again close with a flourish?
As of Tuesday night, the UA still had plenty of work to do. Arizona had 14 known commitments, 11 below the allowable limit, and a handful of those prospects already have declared they will wait until February to sign.
Arizona is striving to take full advantage of the early signing period. As such, Sumlin will hold a news conference Friday afternoon instead of Wednesday. He and his staff will continue to try to add players as long as the window is open.
It’s also possible that Arizona will have hired a defensive coordinator by Friday. The lack of one has impeded the recruiting process. For example, cornerback Alphonse Oywak – Arizona’s top-rated recruit after the decommitment of tight end Drake Dabney – tweeted that he would not be signing early “due to the uncertainty on Arizona’s coaching staff right now.”
Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is the only full-time defensive coach who wasn’t fired during the season. Arizona still had three openings as of Tuesday night, and it’s understandable that any incoming defensive player would want to know whom he’d be playing for and in what scheme.
The signing process for Arizona is likely to drag into February – and possibly beyond – because of the staff situation and other factors. Last year, the Wildcats supplemented their class in May by signing junior-college receiver Tayvian Cunningham and late-qualifying high school defensive tackle Kyon Barrs. Both were significant contributors to the 2019 team.
“There’s a good chance that we can add some guys to this,” Cody Moore, Arizona’s senior director of recruiting and high school relations, said late last week. “I do know there’s a lot of talent that’s not signing.
“As you look around college football right now, there’s a lot of moving parts. Kids … want to see where things fall, whether that’s from a head-coaching standpoint at places or assistant coaches. There’s a ton of guys that aren’t going to be signing early across the country. And there’s a ton of talent that we’re on.”
About 80 percent of the 2019 class in FBS signed during the early period a year ago. Arizona hit that mark on the nose by inking 20 players in Sumlin’s first full cycle as UA coach.
One player, defensive tackle Kane Bradford, couldn’t get into school. Another, defensive back Maurice Gaines, was removed from the roster during the season. But the additions of Cunningham and Barrs in spring offset those losses.
Can the Wildcats get into the 20s this time? Here are six targets to keep an eye on in the coming days, starting with one who already has committed:
DE REGEN TERRY
The three-star prospect from Florence verbally pledged to Arizona on Dec. 2. But then he received an offer from USC and visited the Trojans over the weekend.
“It’s probably not good news that he’s taking an official visit just before early signing day after committing to your school,” said Blair Angulo, who covers recruiting in the mountain and island regions for 247Sports.
Retaining Terry is considered critical, and USC’s late involvement might not have as much influence as you’d think. Arizona was able to hold off late charges from USC to keep cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan a year ago. The Trojans also haven’t been recruiting at their usual level amid the uncertainty surrounding Clay Helton. USC and Utah were the only Pac-12 schools ranked lower than Arizona as of Tuesday, albeit with fewer commits.
Angulo considers Terry something of a project but likes his frame (6-3, 230), smarts and versatility. He could develop into a hybrid edge player or a strong-side end if he adds considerable weight.
“That’s what Arizona needs,” Angulo said. “That’s the type of player Arizona can’t afford to lose.”
DE JASON HARRIS
Landing the son of former Wildcat Sean Harris and the brother of current Cat Jalen Harris would boost Arizona’s class significantly.
“Adding a four-star kid (from) in-state would be huge,” said Adam Gorney, national recruiting analyst for Rivals. “Getting Jason Harris has to be priority No. 1.
“His brother plays there. They live down the street (Gilbert). He has family connections there. That’s a kid they have to get in this class.”
Harris visited UCLA over the weekend, on the heels of recent trips to Indiana and Colorado. The Buffaloes might be the favorites for the 6-7 product of Higley High School, who’s also a Division I basketball prospect.
“If a kid like that goes to Colorado or Indiana, that would be very concerning,” Gorney said. “The fact he’s still looking is pretty concerning. But if you lose him, that would be a big deal.”
Harris’ decision won’t be known until early 2020. He plans to announce his college choice during the Jan. 2 Under Armour All-America Game.
LB MASON COBB
Cobb is a three-star linebacker from Provo, Utah, who also is being pursued by some high-profile schools.
Cobb officially visited Arizona on Nov. 23. He subsequently took trips to Louisville and Oklahoma State and holds offers from both.
Cobb will announce his choice at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Provo High School. His mother tweeted a graphic of Mason alongside three school logos: Arizona, Louisville and OSU.
RB FRANK BROWN
Arizona has had success in the Houston area since Sumlin arrived but faces an uphill battle to land Brown, a three-star all-purpose back from Sterling Aviation High School.
Brown has a long list of suitors. They include Houston, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas Tech and Utah.
Brown visited Arizona in June. The Wildcats already have a commitment from a running back – Jalen John of Lake Oswego, Oregon. But they’d find a spot for Brown, who also excels in track for Sterling.
OL JAKE GRIFFIN
Arizona has commitments from three in-state prospects: Terry, quarterback Will Plummer and receiver Dyelan Miller. Adding Harris and Griffin, who attends Mesa Red Mountain, would represent a positive step forward for the program. Sumlin repeatedly has stated how important it is to recruit successfully within the state.
The UA isn’t the favorite for Griffin, however. BYU is considered the front-runner for the 6-6, 265-pound tackle.
Arizona has commitments from three offensive linemen. It hasn’t won many battles for Phoenix-area players – at any position – in recent years.
“It’s always hard. It’s always been hard,” said Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports. “ASU is doing awesome, and even they’re struggling.
“This is the best year for in-state talent in my 25 years of doing this. But those guys always want to experience something different.”
WR BRENDEN SCHOOLER
Schooler, the older brother of Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler, is a graduate transfer from Oregon. If he signed with the Wildcats, he wouldn’t count toward their 2020 ranking. But he’d be a major addition to their ’20 roster.
Schooler had 43 catches, 521 yards and four touchdowns in parts of four seasons with the Ducks. He was slowed by a foot injury in 2019 and elected to transfer, preserving a year of eligibility. He took an official visit to the UA this past weekend.
Arizona is one of four schools Schooler is seriously considering. The others are Hawaii, North Carolina State and Washington State. Although Brenden is a wideout, the family also is paying close attention to the defensive-coordinator situation at the UA.