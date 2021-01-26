Arizona Wildcats news and views: Assessing additions at QB and LB, sizable loss at receiver

Since Jedd Fisch became Arizona’s coach on Dec. 23, the action has been nonstop. Coaches and players have come and gone at a frenetic pace – and things didn’t slow down a bit when this reporter decided to take last week off.
Now that I’m back, let’s take a look at some of the latest developments on the personnel front:
News: The Wildcats secure a commitment from Washington State quarterback Gunner Cruz.
Views: This is a big deal on multiple levels. First off, Arizona desperately needed another quarterback. The Wildcats had only two scholarship QBs on their roster after the transfers of Grant Gunnell and Rhett Rodriguez, and that isn’t enough. Three might not be enough either, but that’s the number for now with limited spots available and other needs on the roster.
The second way this move potentially benefits the UA is that Cruz is yet another transfer who attended high school in Arizona. Cruz attended Casteel High in Queen Creek. The UA, oddly, never offered him. Arizona State and Washington State were his top Power Five offers coming out of high school. Regardless, Arizona has him now, and Fisch and his staff are proving that you can establish a foothold within the state if you put in the work and pick your spots.
As for the on-field competition, it’s unclear whether Cruz will be here in time to participate in spring practice. Whether he is or isn’t, look for a completely open competition among Cruz and returnees Will Plummer and Kevin Doyle – with a decision likely not made until sometime during fall camp.
News: The Wildcats add a top linebacker from the NCAA transfer portal – Western Michigan’s Treshaun Hayward.
Views: In a piece earlier this month, I listed what I viewed as Arizona’s biggest needs. They were, in order: quarterback, cornerback, middle linebacker, defensive end and offensive line. The Cats had addressed three of those needs already; they hadn’t added Cruz or Hayward at that point. But Fisch and his staff clearly recognized the deficiencies on the roster and acted quickly to patch those holes.
Hayward primarily played “Will” linebacker at WMU, but you have to figure he’ll get a look inside here. Returning veteran Anthony Pandy is also a natural “Will” but played inside in Paul Rhoads’ 3-4 scheme last season. It’ll be up to new defensive coordinator Don Brown to figure out how all the pieces should fit together – although he undoubtedly had a specific role in mind when he identified and pursued Hayward.
Besides bringing talent and production to Tucson, Hayward provides badly needed experience. By my count, Arizona has 12 scholarship linebackers on its roster. Of those, seven are freshmen or redshirt freshmen. And at least one of the veterans, Jalen Harris, is expected to move to defensive end. It made a ton of sense to add another vet to that room.
News: Arizona loses receiver Ma’jon Wright to Middle Tennessee State.
Views: Wright entered the portal, withdrew his name, re-entered and committed to MTSU. It’s a bit of a puzzler, given that this wasn’t a playing-time-related decision. Wright showed great promise last season and surely would have been in the mix for a regular rotation spot.
Whatever the reason, Wright is gone. Three receivers who previously entered the portal have returned: Stanley Berryhill III, Jamarye Joiner and Boobie Curry. The status of another, Drew Dixon, is up in the air. Even with all that production returning – and even if Dixon comes back – Fisch and his staff should consider adding another receiver.
The numbers look OK on paper – 12 scholarship receivers if you include Dixon. (That figure jumps to 13 if you include incoming freshman Anthony Simpson, who is expected to play cornerback, receiver or both.) But there are plenty of questions within the group. Jaden Mitchell is rehabbing from a torn ACL. Jalen Johnson was suspended last season. Tre Adams didn’t play a down. Thomas Reid III primarily has played on special teams. Roberto Miranda is a project.
Despite Fisch’s legit commitment to using a tight end, meaning fewer four-wide sets, Arizona is a man short on the outside without Wright. The portal is teeming with potential replacements – literally dozens of receivers rated three stars and up coming out of high school.
News: Arizona loses offensive lineman Robert Congel to transfer but reinstates lineman Edgar Burrola.
Views: Congel, who started 13 games the past two seasons at guard and center, has transferred to Oklahoma, according to reports. It’s a significant but not unexpected loss, as Congel was tight with Gunnell (who transferred to Memphis).
Burrola appears to be back with the team after being suspended by the previous regime last year for violating COVID-19 protocols. Burrola’s main issues were with the UA medical staff, he said at the time. None of those people or policies have changed, but something did, enabling Burrola to return. He started six games at right tackle as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 and gives Arizona another experienced option at tackle or guard.
Besides quarterback, no position will face more scrutiny this season than the offensive line. The unit underachieved last year and will undergo schematic – and possibly personnel – changes under new position coach Brennan Carroll.
Arizona could use one of its few remaining scholarships on a lineman, but, for the most part, Carroll will be working with the same crew. (The UA has three newcomers on the O-line: transfer Davis DiVall and freshmen Luke Eckardt and JT Hand. Hand already has enrolled.) Unlike, say, linebacker or the secondary, where the Wildcats could have multiple new starters, Carroll will be charged with coaching up the group he’s inheriting. No task will be more vital to the UA’s success in 2021.
