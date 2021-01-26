Arizona Wildcats news and views: Assessing additions at QB and LB, sizable loss at receiver

Since Jedd Fisch became Arizona’s coach on Dec. 23, the action has been nonstop. Coaches and players have come and gone at a frenetic pace – and things didn’t slow down a bit when this reporter decided to take last week off.

Now that I’m back, let’s take a look at some of the latest developments on the personnel front:

News: The Wildcats secure a commitment from Washington State quarterback Gunner Cruz.

Views: This is a big deal on multiple levels. First off, Arizona desperately needed another quarterback. The Wildcats had only two scholarship QBs on their roster after the transfers of Grant Gunnell and Rhett Rodriguez, and that isn’t enough. Three might not be enough either, but that’s the number for now with limited spots available and other needs on the roster.