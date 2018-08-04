Former Salpointe Catholic, UA player Denson resurfaces at NAU

Cam Denson’s career as an Arizona Wildcat was cut short by a foot injury. It presumably meant the end of his football career, period.

But the former Salpointe Catholic High School standout has resurfaced at Northern Arizona.

Denson is listed as a graduate student on the NAU roster, wearing No. 16 and playing wide receiver.

Denson was one of the most decorated prep stars in recent Tucson history, earning all-state and All-America honors as a three-way threat for the Lancers.

Denson played cornerback during his first two seasons at Arizona before switching to receiver in the spring of 2016. He showed promise late in the ’16 season, in which he accumulated 15 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns. However, a foot injury suffered the following spring limited his practice participation and prevented him from moving up the depth chart.

Former UA coach Rich Rodriguez announced in October 2017 that Denson was expected to medically retire. He appeared in one game last season, catching one pass for 5 yards.

Now Denson apparently is giving it another shot with NAU, which opens its season Sept. 1 at UTEP.

— Michael Lev