Arizona Wildcats offer Chandler native, Northwestern transfer Drake Anderson

Jedd Fisch entered the new year on the recruiting trail apparently.

Fisch's first known scholarship offer as Arizona's head coach was to former Chandler High School standout running back and Northwestern transfer Drake Anderson, who tweeted his UA offer late Thursday night.

Blessed to receive an Offer from the University of Arizona! Thank you @CoachJeddFisch pic.twitter.com/ewXJHAKyD4 — drake鴨 (@Drake_Anderson2) January 1, 2021

The 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound Anderson played three seasons at running back for Northwestern, and rushed for 926 yards and five touchdowns on 228 carries.

Coming out of Chandler in 2017, the three-star Anderson wasn't recruited by Arizona or Arizona State and didn't hold any Pac-12 offers. His only four scholarship offers were Northwestern, Illinois, New Mexico State and Nevada.