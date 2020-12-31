 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats offer Chandler native, Northwestern transfer Drake Anderson

Arizona Wildcats offer Chandler native, Northwestern transfer Drake Anderson

Northwestern's Drake Anderson (6) rushes against Michigan State's Xavier Henderson, rear, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

 Al Goldis

Jedd Fisch entered the new year on the recruiting trail apparently.

Fisch's first known scholarship offer as Arizona's head coach was to former Chandler High School standout running back and Northwestern transfer Drake Anderson, who tweeted his UA offer late Thursday night. 

The 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound Anderson played three seasons at running back for Northwestern, and rushed for 926 yards and five touchdowns on 228 carries. 

Coming out of Chandler in 2017, the three-star Anderson wasn't recruited by Arizona or Arizona State and didn't hold any Pac-12 offers. His only four scholarship offers were Northwestern, Illinois, New Mexico State and Nevada. 

Diving into the NCAA transfer portal to add players is a task Fisch alluded to when he first took the Arizona head coaching job. Last week, Fisch said UA has "10 or 11 scholarships still moving forward" and will make decisions in the transfer portal based on how many recruits the Wildcats ink between now and National Signing Day in February. As of now, UA has 16 players signed to its 2021 recruiting class. 

"With those numbers, I’ll be able to see where our depth is and what’s needed right now and then use the portal in a similar fashion as you would use free agency,” Fisch said. 

While Arizona has holes everywhere on its roster, running back isn't necessarily a position of need for the Wildcats. Senior running back Gary Brightwell, who isn't expected to return, hasn't officially left the program and can play his final collegiate season in 2021. Arizona also has sophomore Michael Wiley, freshmen Frank Brown and Jalen John, redshirt junior Nathan Tilford and redshirt sophomore Bam Smith, who opted out of the 2020 season for COVID-19 concern, are still on roster. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jedd Fisch on Arizona's recruiting blueprint, informational breakfast with Tedy Bruschi and assembling a coaching staff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News