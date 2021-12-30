Arizona Wildcats offer QB Cameron Ward, one of top passers available in transfer portal

The Arizona Wildcats have joined the competition for one of the top quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal.

Cameron Ward, who threw 47 touchdown passes for Incarnate Word this past season, tweeted Thursday that he has received an offer from Arizona.

Blessed to receive an offer from Arizona!! pic.twitter.com/YiDFk6bNWr — Cameron Ward ➐ (@Cameron7Ward) December 30, 2021

UA coach Jedd Fisch indicated he would consider adding a quarterback via the portal to join a group of incumbents who mostly struggled in 2021. The current QB room features Will Plummer, Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz. Freshman Noah Fifita is also set to join the team in January.

Per his Twitter account, Ward also has received offers from Indiana, Houston, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, North Texas, Western Kentucky and Prairie View A&M.