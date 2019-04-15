Kevin Sumlin didn't have to look far for his next class of 2020 recruiting prospect. The Arizona Wildcats offered Salpointe Catholic High School offensive lineman Bruno Fina Monday evening.
Proud to say I was offered to play football in my hometown at the University of Arizona!! Thanks to @CoachSumlin and @CoachDeVan #beardown‼️ pic.twitter.com/oEZX7Q2Omu— Bruno Fina (@BrunoFina1) April 16, 2019
Arizona's offer to the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Fina comes nine days after he received his first Division-I offers during visits to both USC and UCLA.
The Arizona offer is more personal for the Fina household. His father, John Fina, was an offensive lineman under Arizona coaching legend Dick Tomey and played for the Buffalo Bills from 1992-2001 and the 2002 season with the Arizona Cardinals. He last played at the UA in 1991. Like his son, John was thinner than the average Division-I offensive lineman when Tomey spotted his 6-3, 190-pound frame playing basketball.
Even pops was speechless for the LA offers.
“When they offered Bruno, I was like a block of ice, I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “I was crying. It was incredible.”
Before last weekend, Bruno's only collegiate offer was Abilene Christian of the NAIA. Now, Fina has three Pac-12 offers and is expected to attend the Stanford summer football camp while former UA assistant coaches Duane Akina and Pete Alamar will be there. Former Wildcat Peter Hansen is also an assistant coach on David Shaw's staff at Stanford.
Fina now becomes the fourth Salpointe Catholic player to have an Arizona offer. He joins highly-touted running back Bijan Robinson and safety Lathan Ransom as 2020 offers along with 2021 offensive tackle Jonah Miller.
