Arizona Wildcats offer Salpointe Catholic wide receiver Elijah Barclay

Arizona Wildcats offer Salpointe Catholic wide receiver Elijah Barclay

Salpointe vs Casa Grande

Salpointe's Elijah Barclay (2) gets enough separation from Casa Grande's Justin Romo (12) to haul in a bomb and set up a Lancer score in the second quarter of their game at Salpointe, the opening night of high school football, Tucson, Ariz., October 2, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Salpointe Catholic junior wide receiver Elijah Barclay landed an offer from the Arizona Wildcats, the three-star prospect announced his offer on Twitter Friday afternoon. 

The Southern California transplant, who's in his first season at Salpointe Catholic after transferring from national powerhouse Mater Dei in the offseason, also holds offers from TCU, Purdue and Illinois State.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 160-pound Barclay has only played in three games this season, but leads the Lancers with 285 yards and five touchdowns on 12 catches. 

Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet, Barclay's teammate, became Arizona's first commit of the 2022 recruiting class. The Wildcats also have a commitment from Chandler standout wide receiver Kyion Grayes, who's recently sparked interest from Ohio State and Oregon. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

