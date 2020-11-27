Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Salpointe Catholic wide receiver Elijah Barclay

Salpointe Catholic junior wide receiver Elijah Barclay landed an offer from the Arizona Wildcats, the three-star prospect announced his offer on Twitter Friday afternoon.
After a great phone call with @TaylorMazzone1 and @CoachPRhoads I’m very excited and blessed to receive my first Pac 12 offer from the University Of Arizona! Thank you @CoachSumlin @CoachCodyMoore @ArizonaFBall this opportunity! #BearDown 🐻 @GregBiggins @bangulo @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/8SZrQMah2B— Elijah Barclay (@elijah_barc) November 27, 2020
The Southern California transplant, who's in his first season at Salpointe Catholic after transferring from national powerhouse Mater Dei in the offseason, also holds offers from TCU, Purdue and Illinois State.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 160-pound Barclay has only played in three games this season, but leads the Lancers with 285 yards and five touchdowns on 12 catches.
Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet, Barclay's teammate, became Arizona's first commit of the 2022 recruiting class. The Wildcats also have a commitment from Chandler standout wide receiver Kyion Grayes, who's recently sparked interest from Ohio State and Oregon.
