Arizona Wildcats officially hire Keith Dudzinski to coach linebackers, special teams

Arizona officially hired Keith Dudzinski on Friday, completing the Wildcats’ on-field coaching staff under Jedd Fisch.

Dudzinski has a longstanding relationship with UA defensive coordinator Don Brown. Dudzinski was introduced as Arizona’s linebackers coach and special-teams coordinator. He is expected to share those responsibilities with Brown (linebackers) and tight ends coach Jordan Paopao (special teams). Dudzinski will coach the outside linebackers and punt-coverage unit, Fisch announced.

"Throughout the years, coaching in the Northeast, I have witnessed some of the great defenses Keith has coached,” Fisch said in a news release. “Collectively and collaboratively, Don Brown and Keith Dudzinski have put out some of the top statistical defenses in the country. The opportunity to unite them ... is great for our program.”

In a tweet earlier in the week, Fisch playfully alluded to Dudzinski as the Robin to Brown’s Batman. Brown and another UA assistant referenced Dudzinski by name during media interviews Thursday.