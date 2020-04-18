Arizona Wildcats officially sign offensive tackle Anthony Patt for 2020

The spring signing period has been a quiet period for the Arizona Wildcats, but the UA bolstered its offensive line, signing two players for 2020. The most recent one: Southern California tackle Anthony Patt, who signed a national letter of intent at his home on Saturday.
It’s official I’m a Wildcat now!🐻⬇️ Huge thanks to everyone that has supported me and to the Arizona football staff!!! pic.twitter.com/Qi0WmmdRGm— Anthony Patt (@AnthonyPatt7) April 18, 2020
And the family keeps growing! 🅰️ #BlockA20 | #OneArizona 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dEVViP3SlA— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 18, 2020
The 6-foot-5-inch, 270-pound Patt, a native of San Marcos California, was the last addition to Arizona's 2020 recruiting class and committed to the Wildcats after junior-college guard Sam Langi, who signed his NLI on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Patt isn't ranked on 247Sports' or Rivals' recruiting databases.
Patt is the sixth and potentially final offensive lineman signed with Arizona for 2020, joining Langi, three-star Missouri center Josh Baker, three-star Florida offensive tackle Woody Jean, three-star Canadian guard Leif Magnuson and Grand Valley State transfer Matthew Stefanski (preferred walk-on).
Overall, Arizona has 24 players signed to its 2020 recruiting class.
You can view Patt's highlights of his senior at San Marcos High School below, courtesy of his Hudl page:
