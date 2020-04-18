You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats officially sign offensive tackle Anthony Patt for 2020

(Twitter / @AnthonyPatt7)

The spring signing period has been a quiet period for the Arizona Wildcats, but the UA bolstered its offensive line, signing two players for 2020. The most recent one: Southern California tackle Anthony Patt, who signed a national letter of intent at his home on Saturday.  

The 6-foot-5-inch, 270-pound Patt, a native of San Marcos California, was the last addition to Arizona's 2020 recruiting class and committed to the Wildcats after junior-college guard Sam Langi, who signed his NLI on Wednesday's National Signing Day. Patt isn't ranked on 247Sports' or Rivals' recruiting databases. 

Patt is the sixth and potentially final offensive lineman signed with Arizona for 2020, joining Langi, three-star Missouri center Josh Baker, three-star Florida offensive tackle Woody Jean, three-star Canadian guard Leif Magnuson and Grand Valley State transfer Matthew Stefanski (preferred walk-on). 

Overall, Arizona has 24 players signed to its 2020 recruiting class. 

You can view Patt's highlights of his senior at San Marcos High School below, courtesy of his Hudl page:  

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

