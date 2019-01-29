Eletise — who started four games last year, including the final three at right guard — is in the process of entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Since he is not on track to graduate this spring, Eletise likely would have to sit out next season if he were to transfer to another FBS school.
Eletise came to the Wildcats as a four-star recruit from Honolulu. He redshirted as a freshman and served as a reserve in 2017, making appearances in 11 games.
Eletise was considered a favorite to start last season but didn’t secure a full-time starting position until late in the year, when right guard Bryson Cain suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Eletise is among the biggest, strongest players on the team at 6-3, 323, but it took him time to translate his natural ability into consistent play. He played for two offensive line coaches during his three seasons and would have played for a fourth had he remained at Arizona. Joe Gilbert left the UA after one season to work for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The UA has yet to announce his replacement.
The Wildcats’ line is in the midst of significant turnover. Left tackle Layth Friekh is prepping for the NFL draft. Center Nathan Eldridge, who missed last season because of a knee injury, has transferred to Oregon State.
Arizona signed four offensive linemen in its 2019 recruiting class, including two junior-college transfers who will push for starting positions.