Arizona Wildcats open as 4-point favorite in Territorial Cup battle with ASU

For the first time since the 2017 season, the Arizona Wildcats are favored to win the Territorial Cup.

The UA (4-7) is a four-point favorite to beat its arch rival Arizona State (3-8) on Friday at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona hasn't won the Territorial Cup since the 2016 season, when the Wildcats clobbered the Sun Devils after rushing for a program record 511 yards; the UA also didn't attempt a pass in the second half of that game.

Since then, ASU has won the Territorial Cup five straight times, which included a 70-7 beatdown — the largest margin of defeat in the rivalry for the Wildcats — in Tucson during the pandemic-influenced, truncated season in 2020. Former ASU head coach Herm Edwards, who went 4-0 against Kevin Sumlin and Jedd Fisch, was fired earlier this season and was replaced by interim head coach Shaun Aguano.