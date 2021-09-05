 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats open up as 1-point favorite against San Diego State in home opener

Hall throws 2 TDs, BYU beats Arizona 24-16 in Las Vegas

Arizona wide receiver BJ Casteel reacts after scoring a touchdown against BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas.

 David Becker

On to the next one. 

After the Arizona Wildcats fell to BYU 24-16 in the season opener at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night, the UA will now turn its focus to the San Diego State Aztecs, and Arizona is favored by one point in early spreads, including Odds Shark; Vegas Insider also has the Cats as favorites. 

Arizona, which is currently riding a 13-game losing skid, will enter a contest as favorites for the first time since the 2019 season, when the Wildcats were 4.5-point favorites against Oregon State, but fell 56-38. 

San Diego State opened up the season with a 28-10 win over New Mexico State, and was led by running back Greg Bell, who rushed for 161 yards on 21 carries (7.7 yards per rush). 

Former Arizona running back and San Diego native Pierre Cormier, who medically retired before the 2014 season to pursue a coaching career, is a first-year graduate assistant with Aztecs. Cormier spent the previous five seasons as a GA with the Wildcats, helping with wide receivers and running backs. 

Kickoff for Arizona-SDSU on Saturday is slated for 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium, which will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

