Arizona Wildcats open vs. BYU, visit Oregon early, close at ASU in Jedd Fisch's first season

The Arizona Wildcats are jumping into the deep end in their first season under Jedd Fisch.

Not only does Arizona open the season in Las Vegas against BYU – which went 11-1 last year and finished 11th in the Associated Press Top 25 – but the Wildcats open Pac-12 play in arguably the toughest venue in the league.

Arizona is slated to visit Oregon on Sept. 25. It will be the conference opener for both schools.

The Wildcats get their bye the following Saturday, Oct. 2. UCLA comes to Arizona Stadium for the UA’s Pac-12 home opener on Oct. 9. It is unknown at this time whether fans will be allowed to attend games and, if so, how many.

Arizona has two Friday games – at home against Washington on Oct. 22 and at Washington State on Nov. 19.

The Wildcats conclude the 2021 regular season against rival Arizona State in Tempe on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Arizona went 0-5 during the pandemic-shortened ’20 season and is seeking to end a school-record 12-game losing streak.

ARIZONA WILDCATS 2021 SCHEDULE

(home games are in bold)

Sept. 4: vs. BYU (at Las Vegas)

Sept. 11: vs. San Diego State

Sept. 18: vs. NAU

Sept. 25: at Oregon

Oct. 2: Bye

Oct. 9: vs. UCLA

Oct. 16: at Colorado

Oct. 22 (Friday): vs. Washington

Oct. 30: at USC

Nov. 6: vs. Cal

Nov. 13: vs. Utah

Nov. 19 (Friday): at Washington State

Nov. 27: at Arizona State

