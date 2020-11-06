Arizona Wildcats' opener at Utah canceled because of 'a number' of positive COVID-19 cases in Utes program

The Arizona Wildcats’ season opener at Utah on Saturday has been canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Utah program.
The Pac-12 issued the following statement about the cancellation:
“The Pac-12 has approved a request from Utah to cancel the Arizona at Utah football game scheduled for Nov. 7. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Utah not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact-tracing protocols. Under conference policy, the game will be declared a no-contest.
“The cancellation of this game, following yesterday’s cancellation of the Washington at Cal football game, is of course incredibly disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. At the same time it is an indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contact-tracing cases. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our No. 1 priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”
The Washington-Cal game was canceled Thursday after a positive test result and subsequent contract-tracing protocols left the Golden Bears without enough players at certain positions.
There had been no indication before Friday that the Utes were having any issues related to COVID-19.
Ten college football games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.
"Our football program and athletics department have worked incredibly hard in preparation to take the field on Saturday," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. "I could not be more disappointed that our players, coaches and staff will be unable to experience game day, which they have prepared months for. With that said, health and safety must continue to be our guiding principles throughout these uncertain times.
"Our athletics department and football program will continue to move forward with those guiding principles at the forefront as we prepare to host USC next weekend."
We’ll have more on this developing story later today.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
