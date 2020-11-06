Arizona Wildcats' opener at Utah canceled because of 'a number' of positive COVID-19 cases in Utes program

The Arizona Wildcats’ season opener at Utah on Saturday has been canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Utah program.

The Pac-12 issued the following statement about the cancellation:

“The Pac-12 has approved a request from Utah to cancel the Arizona at Utah football game scheduled for Nov. 7. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Utah not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact-tracing protocols. Under conference policy, the game will be declared a no-contest.

“The cancellation of this game, following yesterday’s cancellation of the Washington at Cal football game, is of course incredibly disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. At the same time it is an indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contact-tracing cases. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our No. 1 priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”