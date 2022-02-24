 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Wildcats OT Luke Eckardt enters transfer portal

Arizona Wildcats OT Luke Eckardt enters transfer portal

Arizona Wildcats football
Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2019

Arizona Wildcats freshman offensive tackle Luke Eckardt is no longer with the team after entering the transfer portal on Thursday. 

The 6-foot-7-inch, 265-pound Eckardt committed to the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class under former head coach Kevin Sumlin and signed with the UA before Jedd Fisch was hired. 

The Richmond, Illinois native didn't play any snaps for Arizona in 2021. 

Arizona begins spring practice on March 2. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

