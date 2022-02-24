Arizona Wildcats OT Luke Eckardt enters transfer portal

Arizona Wildcats freshman offensive tackle Luke Eckardt is no longer with the team after entering the transfer portal on Thursday.
The 6-foot-7-inch, 265-pound Eckardt committed to the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class under former head coach Kevin Sumlin and signed with the UA before Jedd Fisch was hired.
The Richmond, Illinois native didn't play any snaps for Arizona in 2021.
Arizona begins spring practice on March 2.
I walked nine holes with @CoachJeddFisch and his group at the @CologuardGolf pro-am Wednesday. Then we talked football: pic.twitter.com/LalWiPYCMO— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) February 23, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Justin Spears
Sports producer
Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.