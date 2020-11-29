 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats pause admittance of student-athletes' parents, family members at home sporting events

Cutouts fill out a few rows of the west stands near midfield just prior to the kick-off of Arizona's game against USC at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 14, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

For now, the only people allowed to attend Arizona Wildcats sporting events are made of cardboard. 

In coordination with the Pima County Health Department, the UA announced on Sunday that it will indefinitely pause admittance of student-athletes' parents and family members at future home sporting events due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. 

Prior to Sunday, student-athletes were allowed four guests per every home game. 

In a statement released by the Arizona athletic department Sunday afternoon:  "This decision was made out of an abundance of caution as the athletics department continues to hold the health and safety of all as its guiding principles.

"The department will monitor community health and safety guidelines while continuing to work in collaboration with University leadership, Pima County Health Department and the Pac-12 Conference.”

The UA was one of two Pac-12 schools — the other Colorado — to play a home football game with limited guests; Arizona State hasn't played in Tempe yet. In Arizona's season opener against USC, the UA fans were placed in the Zona Zoo section, while Trojan parents sat in the northwest corner of Arizona Stadium. 

Family members were also in attendance at the first Arizona men's and women's basketball home games on Friday and Sunday. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

