The Polynesian pipeline continues to serve the Arizona Wildcats football program. The latest addition: three-star 2024 Honolulu outside linebacker Nazaiah Caravallo, who committed to the UA Wednesday night after visiting the campus over the weekend.

Caravallo, the 6-2, 215-pound edge rusher from Kamehameha High School, held offers from Hawaii and Idaho, and becomes the most recent Hawaii native to join the Wildcats since Jedd Fisch was hired leading up to the 2021 season.

In just the last two recruiting classes, the Wildcats have signed 18 players with Polynesian backgrounds in the transfer portal and the high school and junior-college levels. In the 2022 and and '23 recruiting classes, the Wildcats signed five players from Hawaii.