Arizona Wildcats pick up commitment from Cal outside linebacker Orin Patu

California linebacker Orin Patu (48) forces Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura to fumble the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

Another defensive player has committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class via the NCAA transfer portal. 

The latest pickup: Cal outside linebacker Orin Patu, who recorded a sack and a forced fumble in a win over the Wildcats in September. 

The 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound Seattle native spent four seasons at Cal. While there, he tabbed 10 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a forced interception.

Patu will fill the void of experienced pass-rushers coming off the edge for Arizona, with the departures of Hunter Echols and longtime starter Jalen Harris. Arizona also returns budding freshmen edge rushers Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, Russell "Deuce" Davis, Sterling "Deuce" Lane and Isaiah Ward.

Arizona now has two pickups from the transfer portal; former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa was the first.

