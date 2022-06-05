Arizona Wildcats pick up commitment from New Mexico DL Tylen Gonzalez

The first of several commitments Arizona is expecting soon for its 2023 recruiting class officially pledged to the UA on Sunday, when New Mexico defensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez posted on Instagram Sunday afternoon his announcement to play for the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 250-pound Gonzalez, a Carlsbad, New Mexico native, becomes the first Land of Enchantment product to join the Wildcats since La Cueva's Calvin Allen in 2013.

Gonzalez, who is also a star basketball player at Carlsbad High School, becomes the fifth commit — and first defensive lineman — for Arizona's '23 recruiting class.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.