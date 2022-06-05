 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Wildcats pick up commitment from New Mexico DL Tylen Gonzalez

Arizona landed a commitment from 2023 New Mexico athlete Tylen Gonzalez on Sunday. 

 (Tylen Gonzalez' Instagram / Arizona Athletics)

The first of several commitments Arizona is expecting soon for its 2023 recruiting class officially pledged to the UA on Sunday, when New Mexico defensive lineman Tylen Gonzalez posted on Instagram Sunday afternoon his announcement to play for the Wildcats. 

The 6-foot-6-inch, 250-pound Gonzalez, a Carlsbad, New Mexico native, becomes the first Land of Enchantment product to join the Wildcats since La Cueva's Calvin Allen in 2013. 

Gonzalez, who is also a star basketball player at Carlsbad High School, becomes the fifth commit — and first defensive lineman — for Arizona's '23 recruiting class. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Be the first to know

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

