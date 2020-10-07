Arizona Wildcats picked to finish last in South Division in annual Pac-12 media poll

The media who cover the Pac-12 have low expectations for the 2020 Arizona Wildcats.
Arizona was picked to finish last in the South Division in the conference’s annual media poll released Wednesday morning. The Wildcats received 57 points, the least of any team in either division.
Arizona’s last-place projection is mildly surprising given that the UA has defeated South rival Colorado three years in a row – and the Buffaloes had to scramble to hire a new coach, Karl Dorrell, in late February. Colorado is picked to finish fifth in the South.
Arizona ended last season on a seven-game losing streak and finished last in the division with a 2-7 conference record. The Wildcats also lost several projected starters to transfer while the fall football season was in limbo.
Oregon was picked to win the Pac-12 despite several players opting out of the season to prepare for the NFL draft. Twenty-one voters picked the Ducks to win the Pac-12 Championship Game.
USC received the second-most votes, 15, to win the title game. The Trojans were picked to win the South Division. Arizona State edged Utah for second place, although the Utes received more first-place votes.
The media have picked the conference champion correctly two of the past three seasons. The results of the poll can be found below. Teams receive six points for first-place votes, five for second, etc. First-place votes are in parentheses.
NORTH DIVISION
1. Oregon (35) …. 222
2. Cal (3) …. 176
3. Washington … 161
4. Stanford …. 105
5. Oregon State …. 76
6. Washington State …. 58
SOUTH DIVISION
1. USC (32) …. 220
2. Arizona State (2) …. 181
3. Utah (4) …. 168
4. UCLA …. 109
5. Colorado …. 63
6. Arizona …. 57
CHAMPIONSHP-GAME WINNER: Oregon (21 votes)
Others receiving votes: USC (15), Arizona State (1), Utah (1)
The seven-game, all-conference Pac-12 season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 7. The title game is slated for Dec. 18.
All 12 of the leagues coaches will participate in a virtual media day today. Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
