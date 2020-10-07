Arizona Wildcats picked to finish last in South Division in annual Pac-12 media poll

The media who cover the Pac-12 have low expectations for the 2020 Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona was picked to finish last in the South Division in the conference’s annual media poll released Wednesday morning. The Wildcats received 57 points, the least of any team in either division.

Arizona’s last-place projection is mildly surprising given that the UA has defeated South rival Colorado three years in a row – and the Buffaloes had to scramble to hire a new coach, Karl Dorrell, in late February. Colorado is picked to finish fifth in the South.

Arizona ended last season on a seven-game losing streak and finished last in the division with a 2-7 conference record. The Wildcats also lost several projected starters to transfer while the fall football season was in limbo.