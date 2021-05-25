 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats place league-low four players on Athlon Sports' preseason All-Pac-12 Teams
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats place league-low four players on Athlon Sports' preseason All-Pac-12 Teams

Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (4) lifts Utah wide receiver Demari Simpkins (3) off his feet while stopping his run around end in the second quarter their Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium on Nov. 23, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Preseason prognostications are starting to trickle in for the 2021 college football campaign, and, not surprisingly, the Arizona Wildcats aren’t getting much love.

Coming off an 0-5 season and riding a school-record 12-game losing streak, the UA placed a league-low four players on Athlon Sports’ preseason All-Pac-12 Teams.

Cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and kicker Lucas Havrisik made the second team; offensive lineman Donovan Laie and defensive end Jalen Harris made the fourth team.

Oregon had the most selections with 14, followed by USC and Washington with 13 apiece. Arizona State and UCLA each had 12. Stanford had the second-fewest selections with six.

Roland-Wallace has started 13 of 17 games in two seasons at Arizona, recording 63 tackles, nine passes defensed and one interception.

Havrisik, a fifth-year senior, made 6 of 7 field-goal attempts last season. Seventeen of his 21 kickoffs were touchbacks.

Laie, a fourth-year junior, has started 27 consecutive games as a Wildcat at tackle and guard.

Harris, entering his fifth season, has recorded 74 tackles, seven sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble in 32 career games.

Pro Football Focus on Tuesday released a ranking of all 130 FBS teams after running its “college football metrics and simulation.” PFF placed Arizona at No. 100 on that list, between Western Kentucky and Rice.

Arizona is set to open its first season under new coach Jedd Fisch against BYU (No. 22 per PFF) on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas. Kickoff times for early-season Pac-12 games are expected to be released Thursday.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are Aaron Rodgers' issues with the Packers personal?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News