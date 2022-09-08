Arizona Wildcats place tight end Tanner McLachlan on scholarship

Arizona walk-on tight end Tanner McLachlan is now a scholarship player for the Wildcats.

UA head coach Jedd Fisch announced on Thursday during his final news conference leading up to the home opener against Mississippi State on Saturday in Tucson.

The Wildcats informed McLachlan, a 6-foot-5-inch, 240-pound Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada native, in front of the entire team the night before Arizona's season-opening win over San Diego State last week.

"We had one scholarship available, and we were able to give it to him on that Friday evening. ... Hats off to him," Fisch said. "Really what he's shown is when he got here, although he chose to walk on, he was going to compete and do everything he possibly could to find his way on the field. He's fast, he can catch, he's big and he gives you a passing target. He has great hands and he's built a trust with our players and with our quarterbacks."

McLachlan transferred to Arizona as a walk-on from Southern Utah following the 2021 season, but was limited in the spring as he rehabbed an ACL injury. Fisch said McLachlan learned how to rehab an ACL injury via YouTube videos, "because at the time, he was between both programs."

Since becoming healthy, McLachlan has a significant role in Arizona's tight end group that features Alex Lines, who started 11 games last season for the Wildcats, star freshman Keyan Burnett — who is the highest-rated tight end to join the Wildcats since Rob Gronkowski — and 6-7 freshman Tyler Powell from Phoenix. McLachlan caught one pass for 10 yards in Arizona's 38-20 win over San Diego State.

"Tanner certainly deserved that scholarship, and I think he'll continue to get better for us every day. ... It was so cool to watch. It was the last thing we said to the team prior to ending the team meeting on Friday evening, and it was a huge celebration by the guys," Fisch said.