Arizona Wildcats place walk-on WR Dorian Singer on scholarship

After ranking third on the team in receiving yards as a walk-on his freshman season, Arizona Wildcats wideout Dorian Singer was awarded a full scholarship by the program this week.
In a video posted to the team's social media accounts, Singer was presented a four-year scholarship by UA football coach Jedd Fisch during a team meeting, receiving a loud ovation from his teammates.
Congratulations to @Dorian_Singer1 on receiving a full scholarship!#ItsPersonal #BearDown pic.twitter.com/AUM9vhl9Ai— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 21, 2022
"They said it wasn’t possible for me to play at the highest level," Singer tweeted Friday afternoon. "(Shoutout) Arizona football for making my dreams come true."
Singer walked on to the program as a freshman in 2021 and emerged as one of Arizona's top pass catchers late in the season, racking up 301 yards over the final five games. He had three games with at least 60 receiving yards and his 16.7 yards per catch ranked first on the team.
The 6-foot-1 receiver got his first collegiate start against Cal on Nov. 6, catching five passes for 46 yards to help Arizona snap its 20-game losing streak.
With fellow WRs Stanley Berryhill (NFL Draft), Tayvian Cunningham (NFL Draft) and BJ Casteel (transfer) departing from the program this offseason, Singer will head into the 2022 season as the team's leading returning receiver.
