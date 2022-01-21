Arizona Wildcats place walk-on WR Dorian Singer on scholarship

After ranking third on the team in receiving yards as a walk-on his freshman season, Arizona Wildcats wideout Dorian Singer was awarded a full scholarship by the program this week.

In a video posted to the team's social media accounts, Singer was presented a four-year scholarship by UA football coach Jedd Fisch during a team meeting, receiving a loud ovation from his teammates.

"They said it wasn’t possible for me to play at the highest level," Singer tweeted Friday afternoon. "(Shoutout) Arizona football for making my dreams come true."