Arizona Wildcats prepping for Washington – and any curveball COVID-19 might throw their way

The Arizona Wildcats are scheduled to play their first road game of the season Saturday at Washington.

But as we’ve learned the hard way during this challenging year, nothing is guaranteed until the ball is kicked off.

To prepare for contingencies that would have seemed inconceivable before 2020, Arizona’s staff is altering its preparation for upcoming opponents. In the past, the staff would work 1-2 weeks in advance and focus exclusively on foes listed on the Wildcats’ schedule. Now the staff is putting together scouting reports on every team in the Pac-12.

“Our guys are working around the clock right now,” UA coach Kevin Sumlin said Monday, singling out the staff’s analysts and graduate assistants.

“Our guys are breaking down every game from last weekend.”

The Pac-12 season is just two weeks old, and five games already have been canceled. Cal and UCLA, who were not scheduled to face each other this season, patched together a game that kicked off Sunday morning at the Rose Bowl.