Arizona Wildcats push QB announcement to Tuesday afternoon

Change of plans.

Arizona's starting quarterback was supposed to be announced Monday afternoon at Jedd Fisch's weekly press conference, but instead will be shifted to Tuesday at noon, the UA announced Sunday evening.

A source told the Star team meetings and other obligations conflicted with Fisch's press conference.

Nothing nefarious behind the change, I'm told. Just scheduling conflicts and such. https://t.co/DgFB9MinZ8 — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) August 23, 2021

The virtually favored candidate to win the starting quarterback role is Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz, a 6-foot-5 Gilbert native who joined the Wildcats in spring. He has battled returner Will Plummer, a fellow Phoenix-area product, for starting reps.