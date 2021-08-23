Arizona Wildcats push QB announcement to Tuesday afternoon

Change of plans.
Arizona's starting quarterback was supposed to be announced Monday afternoon at Jedd Fisch's weekly press conference, but instead will be shifted to Tuesday at noon, the UA announced Sunday evening.
A source told the Star team meetings and other obligations conflicted with Fisch's press conference.
Nothing nefarious behind the change, I'm told. Just scheduling conflicts and such. https://t.co/DgFB9MinZ8— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) August 23, 2021
The virtually favored candidate to win the starting quarterback role is Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz, a 6-foot-5 Gilbert native who joined the Wildcats in spring. He has battled returner Will Plummer, a fellow Phoenix-area product, for starting reps.
During Arizona's scrimmage Saturday night, Cruz was the first quarterback to take reps with the UA's first-team offense, and unofficially completed 10 of 14 passes for 149 yards while launching a 45-yard touchdown to wide receiver Boobie Curry. Plummer was 7-for-13 passing for 81 yards and one touchdown, a three-yard pass to tight end Alex Lines.
South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud started practicing with the UA during preseason training camp, but doesn't appear to be in thae mix at this point.
Arizona opens the season against BYU on Sept. 4 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports