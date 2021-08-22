Arizona Wildcats’ QB decision imminent, and Gunner Cruz appears to be the favorite

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch is expected to name the Wildcats’ starting quarterback Monday, and most signs point to Gunner Cruz getting the nod.

From the start of spring practice through the end of training camp Saturday night, Cruz has been the most consistent performer at the position. That’s particularly true in one critical area: protecting the ball.

Cruz was the only one of the three competitors who did not throw an interception during training-camp practices open to the media. Both Fisch and quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty have cited the importance of limiting turnovers, among other criteria.

That isn’t to say Cruz, a transfer from Washington State, has been flawless or is close to a finished product. Although he has the strongest arm of the bunch, Cruz has been hesitant to release the ball at times. That could lead to sacks in real games, the first of which is a week from Saturday against BYU.

That game would mark Cruz’s first career start. The product of Casteel High School in Queen Creek spent two seasons at WSU but appeared in only one game, completing 5 of 7 passes for 34 yards and one touchdown in relief against USC.