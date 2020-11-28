Arizona Wildcats QB Grant Gunnell exits UCLA game with injury, replaced by freshman Will Plummer

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell left Saturday's game at UCLA with injury after just one play from scrimmage.

Gunnell, who's an Arizona co-captain and played every snap at quarterback for the Wildcats this season, was slammed into the turf on his right shoulder following a swing pass to running back Gary Brightwell and immediately went to the UA's sideline.

True freshman quarterback Will Plummer has replaced Gunell on Arizona's first two drives.

Plummer leads the team in rushing with 38 yards as Arizona holds a 7-3 lead over UCLA early in the first half.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

