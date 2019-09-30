Arizona holds on to beat UCLA 20-17 behind Gunnell

Freshman QB Grant Gunnell passed for 352 yards and a TD in his first career start.

 Rick Scuteri / AP

After his first-ever collegiate start, Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after leading the Wildcats to a 20-17 win over UCLA Saturday night. 

Starting in place of the injured Khalil Tate who was held out with a hamstring injury, the 6-foot-6-inch Gunnell completed 29 of 44 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown. 

Gunnell is the first Arizona freshman to win a conference weekly award since running back Nick Wilson from the 2014 season. He was also the first true freshman to win his starting debut since Willie Tuitama in 2005. 

