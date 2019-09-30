After his first-ever collegiate start, Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after leading the Wildcats to a 20-17 win over UCLA Saturday night.
Starting in place of the injured Khalil Tate who was held out with a hamstring injury, the 6-foot-6-inch Gunnell completed 29 of 44 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown.
Kevin Sumlin on Grant Gunnell’s performance vs. UCLA, and the true freshman’s mobility: pic.twitter.com/kzl1mHqNoT— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 30, 2019
Gunnell is the first Arizona freshman to win a conference weekly award since running back Nick Wilson from the 2014 season. He was also the first true freshman to win his starting debut since Willie Tuitama in 2005.