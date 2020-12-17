Arizona Wildcats QB Grant Gunnell, WR Boobie Curry plan to enter transfer portal

Arizona Wildcats sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell and sophomore wide receiver Boobie Curry plan to enter the transfer portal less than a week after the dismissal of head coach Kevin Sumlin.

Both players haven't officially entered the transfer portal, but sources told the Star the UA is hopeful both players can return. Matt Moreno of Rivals first reported the Gunnell news.

The Houston natives were two of the Wildcats' highest-rated recruits for the 2019 class, the first official recruiting cycle of the Sumlin regime. Gunnell and Curry were high school teammates at St. Pius X, where they set Texas state records.

Gunnell formerly was committed to Texas A&M when Sumlin was still in College Station and maintained a close relationship with offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, who often compared Gunnell to former protege Brock Osweiler.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 228-pound Gunnell completed 165 of 248 passes for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns, and went 1-7 as a starter in two seasons. The 6-2, 203-pound Curry had 16 catches for 157 yards.

This story is developing and the Star will have more information momentarily.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.