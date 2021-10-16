Arizona Wildcats QB Gunner Cruz likely out for season with thumb injury

Quarterback injuries continue for the Arizona Wildcats.

Following Arizona's 34-0 loss to Colorado in Boulder, which was the first time the Wildcats were shut out since 2012, UA head coach Jedd Fisch said Gunner Cruz is likely out for the season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand that he suffered in the second half.

"Not a good situation," Fisch said after the game. "I don't expect to get Gunner back this year. ... We'll know for sure tomorrow."

Cruz, a Gilbert native who transferred from Washington State in the offseason, was re-installed as Arizona's starting quarterback after fellow transfer Jordan McCloud sustained season-ending knee and ankle injuries. Second-year quarterback Will Plummer is the only scholarship quarterback available.

Cruz started in the Wildcats' season-opening loss to BYU in Las Vegas, going 34-for-45 passing for 336 yards, a touchdown and one interception, but was replaced by Plummer in the second half against San Diego State. When McCloud exited last week's loss to UCLA, Cruz stepped in to finish the game and became the starter against Colorado.

Against Colorado on Saturday, Cruz went 13-for-22 passing for 82 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.