 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats QB Gunner Cruz likely out for season with thumb injury
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats QB Gunner Cruz likely out for season with thumb injury

Arizona quarterback Gunner Cruz pulls on his jersey as he prepares to warm up before an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Quarterback injuries continue for the Arizona Wildcats. 

Following Arizona's 34-0 loss to Colorado in Boulder, which was the first time the Wildcats were shut out since 2012, UA head coach Jedd Fisch said Gunner Cruz is likely out for the season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand that he suffered in the second half. 

"Not a good situation," Fisch said after the game. "I don't expect to get Gunner back this year. ... We'll know for sure tomorrow." 

Cruz, a Gilbert native who transferred from Washington State in the offseason, was re-installed as Arizona's starting quarterback after fellow transfer Jordan McCloud sustained season-ending knee and ankle injuries. Second-year quarterback Will Plummer is the only scholarship quarterback available. 

Cruz started in the Wildcats' season-opening loss to BYU in Las Vegas, going 34-for-45 passing for 336 yards, a touchdown and one interception, but was replaced by Plummer in the second half against San Diego State. When McCloud exited last week's loss to UCLA, Cruz stepped in to finish the game and became the starter against Colorado. 

Against Colorado on Saturday, Cruz went 13-for-22 passing for 82 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. 

With Cruz's season likely finished, Plummer will be the Wildcats' starter moving forward. 

"Will's going to be our guy and we're going to ride with Will," Fisch said. 

Arizona, now riding an 18-game losing streak, will host the Washington Huskies Friday night at 7:30 p.m.  

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tommy Lloyd says Arizona 'close to being ready' for season opener

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News