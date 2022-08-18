Arizona Wildcats QB Jayden de Laura back at practice after missing Wednesday's workout

Jayden de Laura is back with the Arizona Wildcats after missing Wednesday's practice for undisclosed reasons.

The Wildcats' starting quarterback is taking part in Thursday morning's practice on campus. De Laura had not missed any previous practices before Wednesday; he spoke to the media Tuesday.

A transfer from Washington State, where he threw for 2,798 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, de Laura is expected to give the Wildcats some much-needed consistency under center. Arizona started three different QBs — Gunner Cruz, Jordan McCloud and Will Plummer — during their 1-11 season in 2021.