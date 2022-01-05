Arizona Wildcats QB Jordan McCloud shows progress in recovery from leg injuries

In all, McCloud completed 48 of 72 passes (66.7%) for 481 yards with two touchdowns and five picks. He also rushed for 75 yards.

Unless Arizona adds a veteran, McCloud’s primary competition will be Plummer, who started the final six games. Plummer completed 155 of 267 passes (58.1%) for 1,610 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for two scores. Plummer threw for a career-high 346 yards in the season finale against Arizona State.

Cruz, who suffered a season-ending thumb injury Oct. 16 vs. Colorado, is not expected to be recovered in time to fully participate in spring ball. Freshman Noah Fifita also will join the competition. He is among several newcomers enrolling this month.

The portal still contains multiple high-profile quarterbacks who have yet to commit to new schools. Fisch and his staff are being selective about whom they consider.

“When Jordan was running the offense, we were pretty efficient that second game after he got some of the kinks out,” Fisch said. “Will got better. I’m not bringing a portal guy in to be a backup at quarterback.”

OL update