Arizona Wildcats QB Kevin Doyle enters transfer portal

Arizona Wildcats QB Kevin Doyle enters transfer portal

Arizona quarterback Kevin Doyle (12) winds up for a throw while warming up during practice at the University of Arizona Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona redshirt sophomore quarterback Kevin Doyle will enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. 

Doyle, the 6-foot-4-inch, 217-pound Washington D.C. product, will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

After decommitting from Michigan and signing with Arizona in 2018, then-head coach Kevin Sumlin's first recruiting class at the UA, Doyle played three seasons for the Wildcats, but didn't appear in any games. 

Despite the coaching change in December, Doyle opted to stay with hopes of emerging as a candidate for Arizona's starting quarterback role, but quickly fell behind freshman Will Plummer, who was higher on the depth chart in 2020, and Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz during spring ball, which officially ended on Saturday with the spring game. 

As a senior at St. John's College High School, Doyle threw for 2,635 yards and 22 touchdowns, and was named the Washington D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

