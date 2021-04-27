Arizona Wildcats QB Kevin Doyle enters transfer portal

Arizona redshirt sophomore quarterback Kevin Doyle will enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Thank you @CoachJeddFisch for the last few months. I learned a lot from my time at Arizona. I wish them the best. Having said that, I am now officially in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and have 3 years left of eligibility. — Kevin Doyle Jr (@Kevin_Doyle_13) April 27, 2021

Doyle, the 6-foot-4-inch, 217-pound Washington D.C. product, will have three years of eligibility remaining.

After decommitting from Michigan and signing with Arizona in 2018, then-head coach Kevin Sumlin's first recruiting class at the UA, Doyle played three seasons for the Wildcats, but didn't appear in any games.

Despite the coaching change in December, Doyle opted to stay with hopes of emerging as a candidate for Arizona's starting quarterback role, but quickly fell behind freshman Will Plummer, who was higher on the depth chart in 2020, and Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz during spring ball, which officially ended on Saturday with the spring game.

As a senior at St. John's College High School, Doyle threw for 2,635 yards and 22 touchdowns, and was named the Washington D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.