Buy Now

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate signals against Purdue during the first half of the Foster Farms Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Another day. Another award watch list for Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate. 

After he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday, Tate was placed on the Davey O'Brien Award watch list on Tuesday, an accolade given to college football's top quarterback.

Tate looks to become the first Pac-12 quarterback since Marcus Mariota in 2014 to win the award. Since Mariota, Clemson's DeShaun Watson won the Davey O'Brien twice and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield took it home in 2017. 

In 2017, Tate threw for 1,591 yards and rushed for 1,411 yards to go along with 26 all-purpose touchdowns in 11 appearances after taking over for original starter Brandon Dawkins.

Tate also won Pac-12 Player of the Week four straight times, a feat no other player in conference history has accomplished.

Tate will compete against fellow Pac-12 quarterbacks for the Davey O'Brien in Jake Browning (Washington), Justin Herbert (Oregon) and Manny Wilkins (Arizona State).

Notable quarterbacks named to Davey O'Brien watch list:

  • Trace McSorley, Penn State
  • Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
  • Will Grier, West Virginia
  • Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
  • Ryan Finley, N.C. State
  • Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
  • Kelly Bryant, Clemson
  • Jake Fromm, Georgia
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Award-winning sports journalist, University of Arizona graduate and Tucson native. 

Tags

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.