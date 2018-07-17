Another day. Another award watch list for Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate.
After he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday, Tate was placed on the Davey O'Brien Award watch list on Tuesday, an accolade given to college football's top quarterback.
Another day, another watch list for Khalil Tate!The junior has been named to the @daveyobrien Watch List. #BearDown | #EraZona pic.twitter.com/luOYnxSmf7— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) July 17, 2018
Tate looks to become the first Pac-12 quarterback since Marcus Mariota in 2014 to win the award. Since Mariota, Clemson's DeShaun Watson won the Davey O'Brien twice and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield took it home in 2017.
In 2017, Tate threw for 1,591 yards and rushed for 1,411 yards to go along with 26 all-purpose touchdowns in 11 appearances after taking over for original starter Brandon Dawkins.
Tate also won Pac-12 Player of the Week four straight times, a feat no other player in conference history has accomplished.
Tate will compete against fellow Pac-12 quarterbacks for the Davey O'Brien in Jake Browning (Washington), Justin Herbert (Oregon) and Manny Wilkins (Arizona State).
Notable quarterbacks named to Davey O'Brien watch list:
- Trace McSorley, Penn State
- Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
- Will Grier, West Virginia
- Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
- Ryan Finley, N.C. State
- Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
- Kelly Bryant, Clemson
- Jake Fromm, Georgia