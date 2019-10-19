Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) throws against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES -- Khalil Tate's homecoming to the LA Coliseum was cut short after the quarterback was replaced by true freshman Grant Gunnell in third quarter against the USC Trojans. 

Following the first drive of the second half, Tate was pulled from the game after he completed 6 of 10 passes for 47 yards and was sacked six times. 

This is Gunnell's fourth game appearance this season, which is the cutoff point if he decides to redshirt this year. Gunnell was crushed the second play in and threw his first interception as a Wildcat. He's 4 of 10 passing for 47 yards as the Wildcats trail 27-0 at the start of the fourth quarter. 

