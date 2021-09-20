Arizona Wildcats' QB situation unclear heading into Pac-12 opener at No. 3 Oregon

The 2-point attempt resulted in an incomplete pass. McCloud was hit as he threw by NAU defensive end Carson Taylor, who came in unblocked off the edge. McCloud couldn’t get anything on the ball, and the pass short-hopped BJ Casteel in the end zone.

Fisch explained that the play was supposed to be a screen pass to receiver Stanley Berryhill III. McCloud decided to change the play but didn’t communicate adequately with tight end Alex Lines, who might have blocked Taylor had he gotten the signal.

“That wasn’t Alex’s fault,” Fisch said. “The quarterback checked to a pass without telling the tight end. Alex did everything right.

“Jordan will take the responsibility for that one.”

Why not go?

With a 13-0 lead and just over 10 minutes to play in the first half, Arizona faced fourth-and-2 at the NAU 49-yard line. Fisch elected to punt.

It was a departure from the aggression he showed during the opener. Fisch went for it on fourth down three times against BYU — twice from inside Arizona’s 31-yard line. It turns out Fisch was thinking back to that game when he decided to punt.