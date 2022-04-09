Arizona Wildcats QB Will Plummer out 4-6 months following shoulder surgery

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer is expected to miss four to six months following surgery on his throwing shoulder.

Plummer suffered the shoulder injury in Arizona's win over Cal last season, which snapped the Wildcats' 20-game losing streak.

Despite the shoulder injury, Plummer remained at quarterback for the remainder of Arizona's 1-11 season in 2021. He completed 155 of 267 passes for 1,610 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2021.

Plummer, a Gilbert native and Kevin Sumlin-era recruit, returned to Arizona to compete for the starting quarterback spot during spring ball, joining Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura, freshman Noah Fifita and returners Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz. Plummer played in every spring practice this year.

Arizona played its annual spring game Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. For final updates, visit Tucson.com

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.