Arizona Wildcats QB Will Plummer out 4-6 months following shoulder surgery

111421-tuc-spt-uafb-p4.jpg

Arizona quarterback Will Plummer (15) skips around the pressure of Utah linebacker Nephi Sewell (1), finds a hole and heads for the end zone in the first quarter of their Pac12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer is expected to miss four to six months following surgery on his throwing shoulder.

Plummer suffered the shoulder injury in Arizona's win over Cal last season, which snapped the Wildcats' 20-game losing streak.

Despite the shoulder injury, Plummer remained at quarterback for the remainder of Arizona's 1-11 season in 2021. He completed 155 of 267 passes for 1,610 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2021. 

Plummer, a Gilbert native and Kevin Sumlin-era recruit, returned to Arizona to compete for the starting quarterback spot during spring ball, joining Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura, freshman Noah Fifita and returners Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz. Plummer played in every spring practice this year. 

Arizona played its annual spring game Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. For final updates, visit Tucson.com

