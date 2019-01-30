Quarterback K’Hari Lane is no longer with the Arizona football team.
Lane refers to himself as a “football student-athlete at Hutchinson Community College” on his Twitter bio.
Lane is entering his redshirt-sophomore season. He did not appear in a game in two years at Arizona.
Lane became semi-famous when Bleacher Report profiled him in January 2017. Lane threw 56 touchdowns passes and only two interceptions as a senior at Macon County (Ga.) High School in 2016 but didn’t have any Division I offers. He signed with Arizona the following month.
Lane redshirted as a freshman and did not play last season, when Arizona used three quarterbacks: Khalil Tate, Rhett Rodriguez and Jamarye Joiner.
Tate is a senior, Rodriguez a junior and Joiner a redshirt freshman. Kevin Doyle is also a redshirt freshman, and Texas prep star Grant Gunnell enrolled earlier this month, giving the Wildcats five viable quarterback options.
New UA offensive lineman Paiton Fears played for Hutchinson.