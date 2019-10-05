BOULDER, Colo. – Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate is expected to start against Colorado this afternoon after missing last week’s game against UCLA.
Tate missed the game against the Bruins because of hamstring and ankle injuries. He practiced for most of the week and played catch during early warmups, throwing 50-yard passes to receivers Brian Casteel and Cedric Peterson. Tate appeared to be moving around well.
QB1? pic.twitter.com/kGIrQJuZpI— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) October 5, 2019
Tailback J.J. Taylor (ankle) also appears set to return after sitting out against UCLA. Tate also participated in early warmups, with both ankles heavily taped.
We’ll have additional updates all the way up until kickoff.