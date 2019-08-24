HONOLULU – They insisted they were a new team. For a while, it looked like the same old thing. But then something different happened: The Arizona Wildcats mounted a comeback.
It still wasn’t enough to avoid a deficit entering the second half. Despite tying the game late in the second quarter, Arizona trails Hawaii 28-21 at halftime of the season opener Saturday at Aloha Stadium.
UA quarterback Khalil Tate has completed 9 of 15 passes for 144 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Even more significant: He has scrambled for 53 yards.
Facing little if any pressure, Hawaii QB Cole McDonald has completed 25 of 32 passes for 287 yards with four TDs and three picks. Receiver Cedric Byrd II has 10 catches for 128 yards and three scores.
Following a familiar script from 2018 losses they’d rather forget, the Wildcats faced a 14-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter. This despite an interception by Jace Whittaker on the opening drive.
Hawaii responded with a pick on a ball that bounced off the hands of UA receiver Drew Dixon. Seven plays later, McDonald capped a 51-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Byrd.
After an Arizona three-and-out, the Rainbow Warriors struck again. This time McDonald hit JoJo Ward for a 39-yard TD. Ward slipped behind freshman cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.
Another interception kick-started Arizona’s comeback. Colin Schooler deflected a pass over the middle, and Lorenzo Burns picked it off, setting Arizona up at the UH 49-yard line. Tate finished the drive with a 14-yard jump-pass touchdown to tight end Bryce Wolma.
The teams exchanged touchdowns later in the quarter, and Hawaii was in scoring range again when Tony Fields picked off McDonald at the UA 10-yard.
Tate’s 31-yard scramble set up a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jamarye Joiner, who was wide open near the left pylon.
The tie didn’t last long. Hawaii needed only four plays to go 75 yards. McDonald connected with Byrd for a third touchdown, this one from 35 yards.