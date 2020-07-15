You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats RB Gary Brightwell named to Doak Walker Award watch list

090819-sports-UAFB-p10.jpg

Arizona Wildcats running back Gary Brightwell (23) makes a sprint towards the end zone for the team's first touchdown of the night during NAU Lumberjacks vs. Arizona Wildcats football at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, on Sept. 7, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats senior running back Gary Brightwell was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, which was announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum on Wednesday.

The Doak Walker Award is given to the top running back in college football. 

Entering his final season, Brightwell is expected to step in as the Wildcats' top rusher, a role that was designated for J.J. Taylor in the 2018 and '19 seasons. In 2019, Brightwell appeared in 11 games, including two starts, and rushed for 390 yards and five touchdowns on 66 carries. 

The 6-foot-1-inch, 210-pound Brightwell's best game at UA was a 141-yard, five-carry performance in the home opener against NAU last season. In that contest against the Lumberjacks, Brightwell bolted for a 94-yard touchdown, tying Nic Grigsby (2009) for the second-longest rush in school history.

Ten Doak Walker Award semifinalists is planned to be announced in November, with the winner crowned at the College Football Awards. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

