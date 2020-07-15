Arizona Wildcats RB Gary Brightwell named to Doak Walker Award watch list

Arizona Wildcats senior running back Gary Brightwell was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, which was announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum on Wednesday.

The Doak Walker Award is given to the top running back in college football.

Entering his final season, Brightwell is expected to step in as the Wildcats' top rusher, a role that was designated for J.J. Taylor in the 2018 and '19 seasons. In 2019, Brightwell appeared in 11 games, including two starts, and rushed for 390 yards and five touchdowns on 66 carries.