Arizona Wildcats RB Gary Brightwell receives invitation to NFL scouting combine

Running back Gary Brightwell is the second Arizona Wildcats draft prospect to receive an invitation to the NFL scouting combine.

Although the combine will not be conducted in a traditional manner this year – all testing will be done at campus pro days as opposed to a single gathering in Indianapolis because of the coronavirus pandemic – it’s a positive development for Brightwell’s draft prospects.

The NFL typically invites about 330 players to the combine. Receiving an invite doesn’t guarantee a player will be drafted, but it’s an indication that the league sees the player as draftable.

Brightwell possesses an intriguing combination of size (6-1, 218) and speed. He rushed for 1,305 yards and nine touchdowns as a Wildcat, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.