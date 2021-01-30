 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats RB Gary Brightwell receives invitation to NFL scouting combine
editor's pick

UA corner Lorenzo Burns also made the combine cut; testing will take place at campus pro days

Arizona running back Gary Brightwell sprawls into the end zone ahead of Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Mekhi Blackmon in the first quarter at Arizona Stadium on Dec. 5, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Running back Gary Brightwell is the second Arizona Wildcats draft prospect to receive an invitation to the NFL scouting combine.

Although the combine will not be conducted in a traditional manner this year – all testing will be done at campus pro days as opposed to a single gathering in Indianapolis because of the coronavirus pandemic – it’s a positive development for Brightwell’s draft prospects.

The NFL typically invites about 330 players to the combine. Receiving an invite doesn’t guarantee a player will be drafted, but it’s an indication that the league sees the player as draftable.

Former UA cornerback Lorenzo Burns also has received a combine invite.

Brightwell possesses an intriguing combination of size (6-1, 218) and speed. He rushed for 1,305 yards and nine touchdowns as a Wildcat, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Brightwell never served as the No. 1 back at Arizona for a full season. But with less mileage on his body, that could be viewed as a positive by the league.

A date for Arizona’s pro day has yet to be announced. The 2021 draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

